FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 21,214 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

CRM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.38. 1,190,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,383. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $275.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

