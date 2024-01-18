FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,983 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,326. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

