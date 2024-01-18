FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,425 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $592.88. 943,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $600.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

