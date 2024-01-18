Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.