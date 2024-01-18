Ferrexpo plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
FXPO stock opened at GBX 79.46 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £475.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.09, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.23).
Ferrexpo Company Profile
