Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.74

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.74 and last traded at $144.68, with a volume of 75534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.45.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

