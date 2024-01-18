Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FITB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $73,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,232,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

