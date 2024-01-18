Financial Comparison: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upstart $842.44 million 3.14 -$108.67 million ($3.07) -10.12

Analyst Recommendations

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Wealth and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 5 4 2 0 1.73

Upstart has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential downside of 19.22%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Upstart -48.64% -36.84% -12.63%

Summary

Upstart beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

