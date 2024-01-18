First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $34,744,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,622 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

