First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG stock remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.