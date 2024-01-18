First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 26,340 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $87.66.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.