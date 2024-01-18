First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 26,340 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $87.66.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

