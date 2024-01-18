First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.88% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

