First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 122,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,123. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

