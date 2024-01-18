Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.44. 3,139,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

