Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $156.00 at Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

FI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $351,525,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

