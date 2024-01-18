Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $745.32 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $745.32 million and approximately $56.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,550,824,560 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,550,824,559.998302 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02207544 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $39,453,329.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

