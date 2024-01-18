FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 57,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,026. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.