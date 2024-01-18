Formula One Group Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

