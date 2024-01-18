Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Down 10.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 452,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 401,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.3685428 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Insiders have sold a total of 350,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,397 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

