Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.