Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $26.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.