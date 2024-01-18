Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freehold Royalties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.