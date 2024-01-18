FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Holdings Boosted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 63.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 30.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 69.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 74.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO remained flat at $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 72,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,882. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

