FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.34

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 74083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

