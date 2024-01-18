Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 496,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,249. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

