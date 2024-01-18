Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 78,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

