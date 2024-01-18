FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

TOY opened at C$33.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$39.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

