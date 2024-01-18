FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Guardant Health, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.49). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

