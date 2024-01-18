FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.