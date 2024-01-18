FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.91.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
