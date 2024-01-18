FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Universal Display Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $43,127,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

