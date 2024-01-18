FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Decreased by Analyst

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$471.10 million.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

