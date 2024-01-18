FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Decreased by Analyst

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$471.10 million.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
