FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of C$69.70 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

