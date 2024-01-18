FY2026 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.16). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,040 shares of company stock worth $7,975,305. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

