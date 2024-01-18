G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.46. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 228,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

