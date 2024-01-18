Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.29 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Gala has a total market cap of $764.19 million and $47.29 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,750,317,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,802,515,446 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

