GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.