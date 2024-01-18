Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gateley Stock Up 1.7 %

Gateley stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.41. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 194 ($2.47).

Get Gateley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Gateley

(Get Free Report)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.