GateToken (GT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00011488 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $476.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.68 or 0.99931238 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00231226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,150,075 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,150,074.60971166 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.86516252 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,315,603.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

