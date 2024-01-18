General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.9% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 58.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

