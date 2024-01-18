GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GHRS opened at $5.74 on Thursday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GH Research by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

