GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
GH Research Price Performance
Shares of GHRS opened at $5.74 on Thursday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
See Also
