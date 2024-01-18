Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 5,436 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 190.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

