Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 193,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

