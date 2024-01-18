Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 15,052 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,759,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

