Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1 %

BN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 327,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,282.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

