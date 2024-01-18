Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,327. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

