Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.96. 104,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

