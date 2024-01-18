Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $131.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.31. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

