Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.85. 100,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.