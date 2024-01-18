Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,423.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,439.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.